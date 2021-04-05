Outset Medical Inc (OM) President & CEO Leslie Trigg Sold $3.2 million of Shares

President & CEO of Outset Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Leslie Trigg (insider trades) sold 57,500 shares of OM on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $55.39 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Outset Medical Inc has a market cap of $2.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.700000 with and P/S ratio of 32.26.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of OM stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $55.39. The price of the stock has increased by 2.37% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of OM stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $49.94. The price of the stock has increased by 13.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Martin Vazquez sold 22,500 shares of OM stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $55.05. The price of the stock has increased by 3% since.

General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of OM stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $47.71. The price of the stock has increased by 18.84% since.

For the complete insider trading history of OM, click here