Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic F

Investment company Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 1,950,390 shares, 33.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 151,141 shares, 18.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.45% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 165,412 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 273,385 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.32% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 42,676 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.749900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.67%. The holding were 1,950,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $111.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 165,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $218.931500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 42,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $262.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 16,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 81,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $93.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 173.45%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $373.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12%. The holding were 151,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 40819.69%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $80.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 51,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 66.64%. The purchase prices were between $113.22 and $128.96, with an estimated average price of $120.58. The stock is now traded at around $119.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 69,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 80.86%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.232700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 65,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $90.032000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 92,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $88.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 46,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $46.8 and $68.92, with an estimated average price of $59.42.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.37%. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $113.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -33.22%. Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC still held 31,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 98.77%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $70.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -21.15%. Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC still held 16,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 98.5%. The sale prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $52.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -13.64%. Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC still held 15,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 55.71%. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $351.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.11%. Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC still held 19,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.