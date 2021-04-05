Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Manchester, NH, based Investment company Curbstone Financial Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Concentrix Corp, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, sells BioTelemetry Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curbstone Financial Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Curbstone Financial Management Corp owns 177 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CNXC, IDV, LMAT, STZ, DE, GILD, MS, BX, VMW, TSN, SCHC,
- Added Positions: STIP, SCHF, SCHD, SCHE, TFI, SCHP, PFF, MUB, CARR, BSCM, SUB, MCI, VTEB, CSGS, SCHM, CHKP, SCHA, SHM, IGSB, DWX, SCHX, LUV, PSX, EXAS, SDY, LSTR, EA, DHR, WMT, AVAV, DHI, KO, VRSK, GSAT, CL,
- Reduced Positions: FLRN, AAPL, VOO, MSFT, SCHG, TSM, ADSK, BRK.B, TREX, TJX, MDY, KKR, VO, HD, AMZN, JNJ, TGT, ABT, DIS, GOOG, ROBO, CE, SPIB, SMG, PG, HACK, UNP, WY, BWXT, TTD, SNN, SCHB, SPLV, SPY, TIP, XBI, PEP, FAST, NEE, EL, JPM, CMCSA, CVS, VBK, CSCO, VNQ, ACN, OEF, LLY, VT, XOM, ABBV, PFE, T, TSLA, PEAK, LOW, MMM, SYK, TROW, KFY, INTC, TXN, GOOGL, VZ, UL, TFC, CRM, AFL, SBUX, STT, APD, ADP, BSCL, BMO, HOLX, HRL, PHO, OTIS, D, DUK,
- Sold Out: BEAT, QCOM,
For the details of Curbstone Financial Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/curbstone+financial+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Curbstone Financial Management Corp
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 458,562 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 612,500 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 36,144 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 405,750 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 150,272 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $150.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.035100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $153.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $376.612900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $78.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 297.80%. The purchase prices were between $104.53 and $105.92, with an estimated average price of $105.19. The stock is now traded at around $105.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.77%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.101100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 143,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 83.71%. The purchase prices were between $51.34 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $51.97. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 49.05%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in CSG Systems International Inc by 47.72%. The purchase prices were between $43.09 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $46.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Curbstone Financial Management Corp.
