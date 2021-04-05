Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Manchester, NH, based Investment company Curbstone Financial Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Concentrix Corp, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, sells BioTelemetry Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curbstone Financial Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Curbstone Financial Management Corp owns 177 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Sold Out: BEAT, QCOM,

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 458,562 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 612,500 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 36,144 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 405,750 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 150,272 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $150.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.035100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $153.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $376.612900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $78.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 297.80%. The purchase prices were between $104.53 and $105.92, with an estimated average price of $105.19. The stock is now traded at around $105.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.77%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.101100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 143,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 83.71%. The purchase prices were between $51.34 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $51.97. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 49.05%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in CSG Systems International Inc by 47.72%. The purchase prices were between $43.09 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $46.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.