Boltwood Capital Management Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Pinterest Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, VF Corp

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Boltwood Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Pinterest Inc, NVIDIA Corp, BlackRock Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, VF Corp, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boltwood Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Boltwood Capital Management owns 141 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PINS, NVDA, BLK, ITE, SPTL, VAW, BXP,

PINS, NVDA, BLK, ITE, SPTL, VAW, BXP, Added Positions: MBB, SCHF, IEI, SCHB, SCHE, GUNR, IEF, TLT, ACN, XLE, C, BA, SUB, CVX, EFA, GSK, DLTR, XLU, TJX, HON, SPEM, XLI, TGT, MAS, SCHM,

MBB, SCHF, IEI, SCHB, SCHE, GUNR, IEF, TLT, ACN, XLE, C, BA, SUB, CVX, EFA, GSK, DLTR, XLU, TJX, HON, SPEM, XLI, TGT, MAS, SCHM, Reduced Positions: VCIT, CORP, KLAC, DIS, XLK, XLV, PYPL, JPM, ABT, PFE, TSLA, MSFT, IJR, WFC, ALL, AAPL, ICE, IJH, LLY, GOOGL, HYLB, GOOG, VZ, GNR, D, DHR, AXP, XLRE, XOM, EL, ZBH, JNJ, TPR, SPY, PG, MRK, VGT, VTI, ADBE, ALXN, MCO, AMZN, HD, CSCO, HYG, XLF, ADP, VOX, BAC, BRK.B, BMY, LQD, CVS, NEE, SBUX, GII, HAL, IBM, ABBV, INTC, J, NSC, RTX, GE, MCD,

VCIT, CORP, KLAC, DIS, XLK, XLV, PYPL, JPM, ABT, PFE, TSLA, MSFT, IJR, WFC, ALL, AAPL, ICE, IJH, LLY, GOOGL, HYLB, GOOG, VZ, GNR, D, DHR, AXP, XLRE, XOM, EL, ZBH, JNJ, TPR, SPY, PG, MRK, VGT, VTI, ADBE, ALXN, MCO, AMZN, HD, CSCO, HYG, XLF, ADP, VOX, BAC, BRK.B, BMY, LQD, CVS, NEE, SBUX, GII, HAL, IBM, ABBV, INTC, J, NSC, RTX, GE, MCD, Sold Out: VFC, RWO,

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 420,832 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 218,465 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 53,466 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 21,347 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,914 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $553.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $786.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $44.94, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $176.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 70.03%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 43,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 95.95%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $129.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $133.92 and $157.17, with an estimated average price of $144.79. The stock is now traded at around $136.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $42.9 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $45.49.