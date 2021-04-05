>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Boltwood Capital Management Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Pinterest Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, VF Corp

April 05, 2021 | About: MBB -0.02% IEI -0.15% IEF -0.27% TLT -0.75% PINS +1.93% NVDA +0.69% BLK +2.51% SPTL -0.73% ITE +0% VAW +1.26% VFC +2.93% RWO +0.04%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Boltwood Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Pinterest Inc, NVIDIA Corp, BlackRock Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, VF Corp, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boltwood Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Boltwood Capital Management owns 141 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boltwood Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boltwood+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boltwood Capital Management
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 420,832 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 218,465 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 53,466 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 21,347 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,914 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $553.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $786.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $44.94, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: (ITE)

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $176.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 70.03%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 43,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 95.95%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $129.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $133.92 and $157.17, with an estimated average price of $144.79. The stock is now traded at around $136.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $42.9 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $45.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Boltwood Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Boltwood Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boltwood Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boltwood Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boltwood Capital Management keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)