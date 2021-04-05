Modus Advisors, LLC Buys Square Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Baidu Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase

Investment company Modus Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Baidu Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Modus Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Modus Advisors, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SQ, SWKS, BIDU, CVX, DKNG, STZ,

SQ, SWKS, BIDU, CVX, DKNG, STZ, Added Positions: SCHZ, SCHP, SCHO, MINT, BSV, CRM, SPY, GOOG, CAT, PYPL, PENN, AMZN, MNA, QQQ, NEE, ABBV, MA, TIP, BABA, XLV, LULU, BX, PANW, PFE, JPST, AAPL, MCD, MSFT, IYJ, DGRO, PG, ULTA, UPS, RSP, DOCU, TGT, DIS, BRK.B, SCHX, DAL, VO, HD, SCHM, SCHA, JNJ, GS, CCL, GLD, SRNE, QAI, COST, GSIE,

SCHZ, SCHP, SCHO, MINT, BSV, CRM, SPY, GOOG, CAT, PYPL, PENN, AMZN, MNA, QQQ, NEE, ABBV, MA, TIP, BABA, XLV, LULU, BX, PANW, PFE, JPST, AAPL, MCD, MSFT, IYJ, DGRO, PG, ULTA, UPS, RSP, DOCU, TGT, DIS, BRK.B, SCHX, DAL, VO, HD, SCHM, SCHA, JNJ, GS, CCL, GLD, SRNE, QAI, COST, GSIE, Reduced Positions: JPM, IAU, SCHB, SCHD, NVDA, ABT, ACWV, SCHE, VWO, RCL, VZ,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 49,750 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,602 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 503,353 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 146,595 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 56,111 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $224.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $190.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $62.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $231.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 117.91%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $247.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $107.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 49.05%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 77.35%. The purchase prices were between $124.29 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $126.57. The stock is now traded at around $125.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.519900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.