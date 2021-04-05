DeGreen Capital Management LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , VanEck Vectors

Investment company DeGreen Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeGreen Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, DeGreen Capital Management LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of DeGreen Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/degreen+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 118,649 shares, 20.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 78,560 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.88% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 64,991 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 511.91% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 402,852 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 391,398 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1620.66%

DeGreen Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $129.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 56,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 511.91%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $373.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.61%. The holding were 64,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1620.66%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.02%. The holding were 391,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 308.77%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $36.65. The stock is now traded at around $36.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 399,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.749900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 116,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $26.69 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $27.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 291,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeGreen Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.3 and $32.96, with an estimated average price of $31.85.