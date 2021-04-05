>
Confluence Investment Management Llc Buys The Home Depot Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Sells Tiffany, SL Green Realty Corp, Graco Inc

April 05, 2021

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Confluence Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, sells Tiffany, SL Green Realty Corp, Graco Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Confluence Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Confluence Investment Management Llc owns 267 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/confluence+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Snap-on Inc (SNA) - 737,543 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
  2. Linde PLC (LIN) - 587,392 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,155,730 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
  4. Polaris Inc (PII) - 1,124,074 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
  5. Fastenal Co (FAST) - 2,910,362 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%
New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,205,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $23.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,324,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 508,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.294200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 391,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.731800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 122,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 65,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 294.21%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $314.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 457,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 1586.26%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $76.37, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 740,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 122.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.297600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 859,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 84.18%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $82.999900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 253,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $87.491000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 148,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.14%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.232700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 124,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (GEIA)

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $47.14 and $64, with an estimated average price of $55.76.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.



Comments

