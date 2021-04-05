First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, First Financial Bancorp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Cintas Corp, First Republic Bank, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Hamilton, OH, based Investment company First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, First Financial Bancorp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Coca-Cola Co, American National Group Inc, sells Cintas Corp, First Republic Bank, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division. As of 2021Q1, First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division owns 185 stocks with a total value of $888 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ANAT, DAL, NNVC,

ANAT, DAL, NNVC, Added Positions: VNQ, FFBC, QQQ, LOW, IVV, CAT, IJR, KO, PM, HD, MO, PFF, MDLZ, XLV, XLK, SHW, FISV, LLY, BA,

VNQ, FFBC, QQQ, LOW, IVV, CAT, IJR, KO, PM, HD, MO, PFF, MDLZ, XLV, XLK, SHW, FISV, LLY, BA, Reduced Positions: IEFA, CTAS, FRC, IWM, VLUE, MSFT, HON, PG, SPY, EFA, PEP, UNH, JNJ, AAPL, BLK, INTC, IVW, ORCL, ABT, CL, QUAL, IEMG, ADP, CSCO, JPM, SYK, T, CVX, DIS, GILD, LMT, TJX, V, ETN, ALL, ASH, EEM, PAYX, TGT, CNI, CHD, CMCSA, DLR, ECL, FAST, FITB, GS, K, MRK, NKE, OMC, PFE, MDY, XLF, XLU, ACN, AMZN, DHR, XOM, IBM, ITOT, AGG, LQD, MCD, NNN, NUE, QCOM, DGX, SCHW, XLI, SBUX, MMM, USB, UPS, VZ, WMT, YUM, TT, ABBV, GOOGL, AZN, BRK.B, BMY, CARR, CTSH, COP, CMI, DRI, DE, EMR, GD, GIS, ITW, TIP, SOXX, IBB, SLV, ESGD, EL, MS, NSC, OSK, PNC, PSX, RTX, ROST, SLB, SJM, SYY, TSLA, UNP, VFC, VWO, WAT, WFC, XEL, CB,

IEFA, CTAS, FRC, IWM, VLUE, MSFT, HON, PG, SPY, EFA, PEP, UNH, JNJ, AAPL, BLK, INTC, IVW, ORCL, ABT, CL, QUAL, IEMG, ADP, CSCO, JPM, SYK, T, CVX, DIS, GILD, LMT, TJX, V, ETN, ALL, ASH, EEM, PAYX, TGT, CNI, CHD, CMCSA, DLR, ECL, FAST, FITB, GS, K, MRK, NKE, OMC, PFE, MDY, XLF, XLU, ACN, AMZN, DHR, XOM, IBM, ITOT, AGG, LQD, MCD, NNN, NUE, QCOM, DGX, SCHW, XLI, SBUX, MMM, USB, UPS, VZ, WMT, YUM, TT, ABBV, GOOGL, AZN, BRK.B, BMY, CARR, CTSH, COP, CMI, DRI, DE, EMR, GD, GIS, ITW, TIP, SOXX, IBB, SLV, ESGD, EL, MS, NSC, OSK, PNC, PSX, RTX, ROST, SLB, SJM, SYY, TSLA, UNP, VFC, VWO, WAT, WFC, XEL, CB, Sold Out: FBHS, AEP, BKU,

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 953,538 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 256,873 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 300,171 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 319,247 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 72,521 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.38 and $115.27, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $109.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.519900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division initiated holding in Nanoviricides Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.15 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $4.53. The stock is now traded at around $4.809900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 45.36%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $93.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 239,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division added to a holding in First Financial Bancorp by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 758,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 772.20%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $330.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 34.30%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $59.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $82.41 and $96, with an estimated average price of $88.59.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division sold out a holding in BankUnited Inc. The sale prices were between $34.29 and $49.92, with an estimated average price of $41.04.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.