Lee Enterprises Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $28.85 per share and the market cap of $169.5 million, Lee Enterprises stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Lee Enterprises is shown in the chart below.

Because Lee Enterprises is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 2% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Lee Enterprises has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The overall financial strength of Lee Enterprises is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Lee Enterprises is poor. This is the debt and cash of Lee Enterprises over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Lee Enterprises has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $707.5 million and earnings of $1.4 a share. Its operating margin is 8.97%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Overall, the profitability of Lee Enterprises is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Lee Enterprises over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Lee Enterprises is 2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -12.6%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Lee Enterprises's return on invested capital is 4.08, and its cost of capital is 3.42. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Lee Enterprises is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 70% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. To learn more about Lee Enterprises stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.