International Land Alliance Inc (ILAL) Vice President and CFO Jason Sunstein Bought $63,940 of Shares

Vice President and CFO of International Land Alliance Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Sunstein (insider trades) bought 46,000 shares of ILAL on 04/04/2021 at an average price of $1.39 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $63,940.

International Land Alliance Inc has a market cap of $29.696 million; its shares were traded at around $1.280000 with and P/S ratio of 426.67.

CFO Recent Trades:

Vice President and CFO, 10% Owner Jason Sunstein bought 20,600 shares of ILAL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $1.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.19% since.

