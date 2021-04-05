>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

International Land Alliance Inc (ILAL) Vice President and CFO Jason Sunstein Bought $63,940 of Shares

April 05, 2021 | About: ILAL -11.03%

Vice President and CFO of International Land Alliance Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Sunstein (insider trades) bought 46,000 shares of ILAL on 04/04/2021 at an average price of $1.39 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $63,940.

International Land Alliance Inc has a market cap of $29.696 million; its shares were traded at around $1.280000 with and P/S ratio of 426.67.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Vice President and CFO, 10% Owner Jason Sunstein bought 46,000 shares of ILAL stock on 04/04/2021 at the average price of $1.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.91% since.
  • Vice President and CFO, 10% Owner Jason Sunstein bought 20,600 shares of ILAL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $1.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.19% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ILAL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)