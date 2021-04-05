>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Telos Corp (TLS) EVP, COO Edward L Williams Sold $26.8 million of Shares

April 05, 2021 | About: TLS +4.05%

EVP, COO of Telos Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward L Williams (insider trades) sold 812,959 shares of TLS on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $33 a share. The total sale was $26.8 million.

Telos Corp is an information technology company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in designing and providing technologies to deliver solutions that empower and protect the enterprises. Telos Corp has a market cap of $2.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.915000 with a P/E ratio of 2461.00 and P/S ratio of 10.01. Telos Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 78.50% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO John B Wood sold 1,114,669 shares of TLS stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $33. The price of the stock has increased by 11.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, COO Edward L Williams sold 812,959 shares of TLS stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $33. The price of the stock has increased by 11.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TLS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)