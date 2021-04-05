Telos Corp (TLS) EVP, COO Edward L Williams Sold $26.8 million of Shares

EVP, COO of Telos Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward L Williams (insider trades) sold 812,959 shares of TLS on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $33 a share. The total sale was $26.8 million.

Telos Corp is an information technology company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in designing and providing technologies to deliver solutions that empower and protect the enterprises. Telos Corp has a market cap of $2.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.915000 with a P/E ratio of 2461.00 and P/S ratio of 10.01. Telos Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 78.50% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO John B Wood sold 1,114,669 shares of TLS stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $33. The price of the stock has increased by 11.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, COO Edward L Williams sold 812,959 shares of TLS stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $33. The price of the stock has increased by 11.86% since.

