RK Asset Management, LLC Buys Mohawk Industries Inc, Amerco Inc, Campbell Soup Co, Sells Allegiant Travel Co, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, American Express Co

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, based Investment company RK Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mohawk Industries Inc, Amerco Inc, Campbell Soup Co, NewMarket Corp, SEI Investments Co, sells Allegiant Travel Co, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, American Express Co, National Beverage Corp, Nelnet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RK Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, RK Asset Management, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) - 52,235 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41% National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) - 233,962 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.46% Buckle Inc (BKE) - 288,611 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.22% Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) - 55,336 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4206.30% American National Group Inc (ANAT) - 94,032 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.96%

RK Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.7 and $619.41, with an estimated average price of $531.48. The stock is now traded at around $615.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.52%. The holding were 13,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 80,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NewMarket Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.98 and $428.63, with an estimated average price of $399.7. The stock is now traded at around $393.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 8,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 4206.30%. The purchase prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69. The stock is now traded at around $199.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.28%. The holding were 55,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 66,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The sale prices were between $174.74 and $268.81, with an estimated average price of $221.97.

RK Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52.

RK Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

RK Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nelnet Inc. The sale prices were between $68.79 and $77.15, with an estimated average price of $72.43.

RK Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in OPKO Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $5.99, with an estimated average price of $4.79.

RK Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54.

RK Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in National Beverage Corp by 30.46%. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $52.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.44%. RK Asset Management, LLC still held 233,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Buckle Inc by 20.22%. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.85%. RK Asset Management, LLC still held 288,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 23.89%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $262.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. RK Asset Management, LLC still held 17,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.