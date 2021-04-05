>
Articles 

Fulton Bank, N.A. Buys Tesla Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Seagen Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

April 05, 2021 | About: TSLA +6.16% CCI +0.83% USB +0.7% URI +0.26% TFC -0.41% UNP +1.39% SGEN +0.52% DLR +0.93% RH +0.37% LAD -1.38% PXD -7.72% DLTR +2.6%

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Fulton Bank, N.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Seagen Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, sells Oracle Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Seagen Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulton Bank, N.A.. As of 2021Q1, Fulton Bank, N.A. owns 388 stocks with a total value of $742 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fulton Bank, N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulton+bank%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fulton Bank, N.A.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,042 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  2. Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) - 1,988,114 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 121,109 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 90,119 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,029 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07%
New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $144.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $144.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RH (RH)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $594.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.24 and $414.12, with an estimated average price of $359.68. The stock is now traded at around $393.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $152.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $119.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 48.06%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $698.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 93.23%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $175.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 382.28%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $335.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 30.75%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.94.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Sold Out: Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (DSNKY)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.19 and $36.38, with an estimated average price of $31.72.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fulton Bank, N.A.. Also check out:

