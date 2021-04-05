First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, VMware Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Eastman Chemical Co, Valero Energy Corp, Texas Instruments Inc

Investment company First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, VMware Inc, Fiserv Inc, Equinix Inc, Honeywell International Inc, sells Eastman Chemical Co, Valero Energy Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen. As of 2021Q1, First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen owns 115 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 103,666 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.35% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 22,864 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,369 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.3% Deere & Co (DE) - 21,543 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,082 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.57%

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $466.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $683.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $274.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 7,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $285.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $255.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $324.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in VMware Inc by 109.34%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $153.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 32,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 89.78%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 44,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 51.22%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $218.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 32,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 51.04%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $361.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 16,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.54%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3226.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 130.82%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $104.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 19,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $16.5 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.86.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.