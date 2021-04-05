The stock of LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $10.73 per share and the market cap of $7.7 billion, LG Display Co stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for LG Display Co is shown in the chart below.

Because LG Display Co is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. LG Display Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.30, which is worse than 85% of the companies in Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of LG Display Co at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of LG Display Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of LG Display Co over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. LG Display Co has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $20.8 billion and loss of $0.032 a share. Its operating margin is -0.12%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of LG Display Co is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of LG Display Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. LG Display Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 69% of the companies in Hardware industry. LG Display Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -11.5%, which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, LG Display Co's ROIC was -0.01, while its WACC came in at 4.23. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of LG Display Co is shown below:

In short, The stock of LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 78% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about LG Display Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

