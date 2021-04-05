Canandaigua National Corp Buys NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Investment company Canandaigua National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Align Technology Inc, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canandaigua National Corp. As of 2021Q1, Canandaigua National Corp owns 265 stocks with a total value of $590 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVDA, NFLX, ORLY, BRK.A, PGR, FIX, UHAL, SIMO, SCHG, DVY, MX, WM, TROW, MKSI, EME, HII, VIGI,

NVDA, NFLX, ORLY, BRK.A, PGR, FIX, UHAL, SIMO, SCHG, DVY, MX, WM, TROW, MKSI, EME, HII, VIGI, Added Positions: AMZN, LMT, STT, KMB, LHX, CL, TSLA, KO, VOO, NOC, BRK.B, D, DEM, PRU, RDS.A, NSRGY, USB, PNC, WBA, TT, CLX, C, AMAT, AON, SWK, MCK, TRST, NXPI, VUG, SLB, RHHBY, PXD, NDAQ, MMC, K, ITW, FISV, DEO, AMT,

AMZN, LMT, STT, KMB, LHX, CL, TSLA, KO, VOO, NOC, BRK.B, D, DEM, PRU, RDS.A, NSRGY, USB, PNC, WBA, TT, CLX, C, AMAT, AON, SWK, MCK, TRST, NXPI, VUG, SLB, RHHBY, PXD, NDAQ, MMC, K, ITW, FISV, DEO, AMT, Reduced Positions: PYPL, AAPL, MSFT, QCOM, ABT, GOOG, FB, ALGN, AXP, NEE, BAC, PG, TRV, JPM, BA, CI, PEP, CNI, GS, J, MCHP, MA, LLY, ICE, SNA, TGT, UNP, CARR, CMCSA, GOOGL, JNJ, MS, NKE, NSC, OTIS, ADBE, FISI, ISRG, LOW, VZ, ADSK, BMY, XOM, PPG, CRM, V, DG, CSL, HON, JCI, MRK, PFE, SBUX, SYK, TJX, UNH, VLO, DIS, OC, NOW, ZTS, CVS, COP, DLR, ENTG, IT, GE, HD, TXN, TMO, UPS, MSCI, IR, ACN, BCE, CRL, CVX, CHD, CTAS, CPRT, GLW, DRI, DE, DIOD, WELL, ILMN, MDLZ, MAS, MKC, MPWR, NVS, BKNG, RMD, POOL, SIEGY, SWKS, SNPS, TTWO, RTX, WFC, WSM, ZBRA, PM, GNRC, QLYS, ABBV, PAYC, KEYS, FND, DOW, AFL, AKAM, MO, ADP, TFC, BDSI, CSX, HLX, CAH, CIEN, COO, COST, DOV, EMR, FCNCA, GD, GPC, HLIT, IEX, KVHI, LEN, LXP, MTB, MET, MTD, NWE, PBCT, RJF, LSI, STE, SUI, TDY, UL, VFC, WST, AVGO, FTNT, BAH, FRC, HZNP, BURL, FTV, LW, MGY, VGT,

PYPL, AAPL, MSFT, QCOM, ABT, GOOG, FB, ALGN, AXP, NEE, BAC, PG, TRV, JPM, BA, CI, PEP, CNI, GS, J, MCHP, MA, LLY, ICE, SNA, TGT, UNP, CARR, CMCSA, GOOGL, JNJ, MS, NKE, NSC, OTIS, ADBE, FISI, ISRG, LOW, VZ, ADSK, BMY, XOM, PPG, CRM, V, DG, CSL, HON, JCI, MRK, PFE, SBUX, SYK, TJX, UNH, VLO, DIS, OC, NOW, ZTS, CVS, COP, DLR, ENTG, IT, GE, HD, TXN, TMO, UPS, MSCI, IR, ACN, BCE, CRL, CVX, CHD, CTAS, CPRT, GLW, DRI, DE, DIOD, WELL, ILMN, MDLZ, MAS, MKC, MPWR, NVS, BKNG, RMD, POOL, SIEGY, SWKS, SNPS, TTWO, RTX, WFC, WSM, ZBRA, PM, GNRC, QLYS, ABBV, PAYC, KEYS, FND, DOW, AFL, AKAM, MO, ADP, TFC, BDSI, CSX, HLX, CAH, CIEN, COO, COST, DOV, EMR, FCNCA, GD, GPC, HLIT, IEX, KVHI, LEN, LXP, MTB, MET, MTD, NWE, PBCT, RJF, LSI, STE, SUI, TDY, UL, VFC, WST, AVGO, FTNT, BAH, FRC, HZNP, BURL, FTV, LW, MGY, VGT, Sold Out: REGN, ALXN, OSUR, APLE, TRCH,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,849 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,417 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 108,501 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 109,761 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 93,299 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $559.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $540.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $395766.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $509.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $96.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.7 and $619.41, with an estimated average price of $531.48. The stock is now traded at around $617.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3226.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 158.12%. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $138.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 60.50%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $207.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 59.94%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $79.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 137.31%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $691.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.39 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.88.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $12.28.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $0.71 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $2.08.

Canandaigua National Corp reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 23.71%. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $251.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Canandaigua National Corp still held 26,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 27.71%. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Canandaigua National Corp still held 17,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp reduced to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 46.47%. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $547.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Canandaigua National Corp still held 1,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 35.23%. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $146.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Canandaigua National Corp still held 11,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp reduced to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 23.1%. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $152.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Canandaigua National Corp still held 16,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canandaigua National Corp reduced to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 64.43%. The sale prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Canandaigua National Corp still held 2,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.