Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $465.39 per share and the market cap of $183.3 billion, Thermo Fisher Scientific stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Thermo Fisher Scientific is shown in the chart below.

Because Thermo Fisher Scientific is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 15.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.66% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.48, which ranks worse than 75% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Thermo Fisher Scientific's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Thermo Fisher Scientific over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Thermo Fisher Scientific has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $32.2 billion and earnings of $15.95 a share. Its operating margin of 24.50% better than 84% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Thermo Fisher Scientific's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Thermo Fisher Scientific over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Thermo Fisher Scientific's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 74% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Thermo Fisher Scientific's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 25.9%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Thermo Fisher Scientific's return on invested capital is 13.48, and its cost of capital is 5.47. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Thermo Fisher Scientific is shown below:

The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 71% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

