Francis Chou's Chou Europe Fund Annual 2020 Letter

March 15, 2021

Dear Unitholders of Chou Europe Fund,

The net asset value per unit ("NAVPU") of a Series A unit of Chou Europe Fund at December 31, 2020 was $11.17 compared to $8.78 at December 31, 2019, an increase of 27.2%; during the same period, the MSCI AC (Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country) Europe Total Return Index in Canadian dollars increased 3.6%. In U.S. dollars, a Series A unit of Chou Europe Fund was up 29.8% while the MSCI AC Europe Total Return Index increased 5.3%.

The table shows our one-year, three-year, five-year, 10-year and 15-year annual compound rates of return.

Rates of return are historical total returns that include changes in unit prices, and assume the reinvestment of all distributions. These annual compounded returns do not take into account any sales charges, redemption fees, other optional expenses or income taxes that you have to pay and that could reduce these returns. The returns are not guaranteed. The Fund's past performance does not necessarily indicate future performance. The table is used only to illustrate the effects of the compound growth rate and is not intended to reflect future values of the mutual funds or returns on the mutual funds. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Factors Influencing the 2020 Results

The equity holdings of CPL Resources, Ryanair Holdings, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Abbey PLC contributed positively to the Fund's performance during the year.

The Euro appreciated against the Canadian currency during the period, which also contributed positively to the performance of the Fund.

During the period, the Fund initiated investments in Jet2 PLC (formerly Dart Group plc) and Wizz Air Holdings. In addition, the fund sold holdings in Bank of Ireland, Eurobank Ergasias S.A., Sanofi and Intralot S.A.

The Fund had no covered call options in its portfolio as at December 31, 2020.

Portfolio Commentary

Ultra Low Cost Carriers ("ULCC")

The airline industry got clobbered in this COVID-19 pandemic. With all the restrictions regarding social distancing and face masks to limit virus spread, it may be a while before revenues come back to pre-COVID levels. After the 9/11 incident it took the airline industry close to six years to return to normal. However, we believe there is bright spot in a small segment of the airline industry. It is called the Ultra Low Cost Carrier (ULCC) airlines. Their success depends on unbundling the services to focus on travel only. Most major airlines offer other services such as drinks, food, lounge and conveniences of major airports, however ULCCs are only interested in charging passengers for going from point A to point B with no frills. Everything else is eschewed. Airfares are substantially reduced as a result. For example, you can fly from Brussels, Belgium to Barcelona, Spain and back again for a total cost of less than €50. However, if you want to use the washroom while in flight, you have to pay one Euro for it. In spite of that, it is a terrific deal for the passengers. And they have made bundles of money doing that for the last 20 years.

We believe the ULCC will be the first ones to recover from the COVID pandemic. However, there are several things they have to do, chief among them are:

Passengers have to be assured about their personal safety from the virus. Airlines have to enhance cabin cleaning and air filtration systems and will require all passengers to wear masks or coverings. Steps need to be taken to leave middle seats open or restrict ticket sales. Initially they have to run the airlines as close as possible so as to not lose money. As time goes by and with the availability of vaccine, enough demand will come back to make the airlines financially viable. Meanwhile the government bailout will keep the ULCC afloat. The ULCC companies we have invested in have enough liquidity to last for a year.

Below are the companies we have invested in. We bought them cheap and at the point of maximum pessimism. We believe that they have a bright future.

ULCC Common Shares Average Cost Base Price on December % Increase from ("ACB") 31, 2020 ACB Ryanair Holdings (LSE:RYA) US$27.61 US$109.98 298% Jet2 PLC (LSE:JET2) £4.00 £14.30 258% easyJet (LSE:EZJ) £4.90 £8.30 69% Wizz Air Holdings (LSE:WIZZ) £19.83 £62.39 215%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles ("FIAT")

We initiated a position in FIAT back in late 2018 since it was a cheap stock with good amounts of cash. It caught our attention when the controlling shareholders wanted to unlock value either by paying special dividends, buybacks of shares or through strategic merger and acquisition. Since our purchase in December 2018, we have received US$2.70 in regular and special dividends, accounting for over 30% of the original price paid. We expect the regular and special dividend payments to continue once the COVID-19 crisis abates.

After much anticipation, the merger between Fiat and Peugeot S.A. was finally completed on January 16, 2021. The new company is called Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) ("Stellantis").

We are excited with the merger, as it is of the reasons why we initially invested in Fiat – capital allocation skills of the executives. We liked what the CEO of Stellantis said in a recent interview, "I don't know what the valuation will be, but I can tell you that we are not going to be a legacy carmaker cornered in legacy products… We want to have a good result in 2021. We have also put a strong focus and a strong monitoring on the synergy plan. This is our commitment to you.

We created this merger because it represents north of EUR 25 billion of value creation through the implementation of the synergies that were presented, which represents on a run rate EUR 5 billion per year. So we have a very detailed plan that we follow up with a specific dedicated team that we call the Synergy Implementation Office. So every decision we make is facing the synergy that is expected from that decision, and we are continuously trying to improve and make sure that we deliver on our commitments, and we will."

In other words, they are going to have cost savings of EUR 5 billion a year for a total of EUR 25 billion in 5 years. The market capitalization of Stellantis is currently at EUR 46 billion, with much room for upside if some of those cost savings come to pass.

Caution to the Investors

Investors should be advised that we run a highly focused portfolio, frequently just three to five securities may comprise more than 50% of the assets of the Fund. In addition, the Fund has securities that are non-U.S. and could be subjected to geopolitical risks, which may trump or at least negatively influence the financial performance of the company. Also, we may enter into some derivative contracts, such as credit default swaps when we feel that the market conditions are right to use those instruments. Because of any or all of these factors, the net asset value of the Fund can be from time to time more volatile than at other times. However, we are not bothered by this volatility because our focus has always been, and continues to be, on how inexpensive we believe the Fund's portfolio holdings are relative to what we believe to be their intrinsic value.

Also, the Fund's cash position was approximately 33.8% of net assets as at December 31, 2020. This large cash position may depress returns for a while as we hunt for undervalued securities. Obviously, if there is a severe correction in the market in the near future, it will cushion the Fund against losses while providing us with the wherewithal to find good investment opportunities. But for now, it could be a drag on returns. If we cannot find any bargains, the large cash position may stay for a long time.

Other Matters

FOREIGN CURRENCY CONTRACTS: None existed at December 31, 2020.

CREDIT DEFAULT SWAPS: None existed at December 31, 2020.

U.S. DOLLAR VALUATION: Any investor who wishes to purchase the Chou Funds in U.S.

dollars may do so.

REDEMPTION FEE: We have a redemption fee of 2% if unitholders redeem their units in less than 3 months. None of this fee goes to the Fund Manager. It is put back into the Fund for the benefit of the remaining unitholders.

INDEPENDENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: The Manager has established an IRC as required by NI 81-107. The members of the IRC are Sandford Borins, Peter Gregoire and Joe Tortolano. The 2020 IRC Annual Report is available on our website www.choufunds.com.

As of March 15, 2021, the NAVPU of a Series A unit of the Fund was $11.77 and the cash position was approximately 21.8% of net assets. The Fund is up 5.4% from the beginning of the year. In U.S. dollars, it is up 7.5%.

Except for the performance numbers of the Chou Europe Fund, this letter contains estimates and opinions of the Fund Manager and is not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future returns or investment advice. Any recommendations contained or implied herein may not be suitable for all investors.

Yours truly,

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio)

Fund Manager