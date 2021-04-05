Daily Journal Buys Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Daily Journal (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daily Journal. As of 2021Q1, Daily Journal owns 5 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BABA,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charlie+munger/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Charlie Munger
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,300,000 shares, 45.15% of the total portfolio.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,591,800 shares, 31.55% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 165,320 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 140,000 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.
- POSCO (PKX) - 9,745 shares, 0.36% of the total portfolio.
Daily Journal initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.02%. The holding were 165,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Charlie Munger. Also check out:
1. Charlie Munger's Undervalued Stocks
2. Charlie Munger's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Charlie Munger's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Charlie Munger keeps buying