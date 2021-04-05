>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Daily Journal Buys Alibaba Group Holding

April 05, 2021 | About: BABA +0.42%

Investment company Daily Journal (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daily Journal. As of 2021Q1, Daily Journal owns 5 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: BABA,
For the details of Charlie Munger's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charlie+munger/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Charlie Munger
  1. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,300,000 shares, 45.15% of the total portfolio.
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,591,800 shares, 31.55% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 165,320 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 140,000 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.
  5. POSCO (PKX) - 9,745 shares, 0.36% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)


Daily Journal initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.02%. The holding were 165,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Here is the complete portfolio of Charlie Munger. Also check out:

1. Charlie Munger's Undervalued Stocks

2. Charlie Munger's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Charlie Munger's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Charlie Munger keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)