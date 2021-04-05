Pacer Advisors, Inc. Buys HP Inc, General Mills Inc, Newmont Corp, Sells Iron Mountain Inc, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Pennsylvania, PA, based Investment company Pacer Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys HP Inc, General Mills Inc, Newmont Corp, Ford Motor Co, TJX Inc, sells Iron Mountain Inc, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, New Residential Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacer Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Pacer Advisors, Inc. owns 1364 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



American Tower Corp (AMT) - 718,391 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 986,432 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 236,234 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,254,338 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 588,103 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.63%

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 116,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.39 and $95.21, with an estimated average price of $84.75. The stock is now traded at around $93.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 72,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $21.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 164,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The GEO Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.2 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $8.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 439,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $36.88, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 95,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in HP Inc by 270.17%. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 289,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 144.85%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 177,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 188.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 155,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 168.03%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 749,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 106.37%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $67.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 170,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $42.84, with an estimated average price of $40.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 652,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.17.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.94.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $79.38 and $161.16, with an estimated average price of $114.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 25.03%. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 1,309,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 95.05%. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 9,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 80.93%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 31,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 63.35%. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $207.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 13,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 83.55%. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $52.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 10,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 79.12%. The sale prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 22,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.