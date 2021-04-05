Elm Advisors, Llc Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares California Muni Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, General Mills Inc

Burlingame, CA, based Investment company Elm Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells iShares California Muni Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, General Mills Inc, McGrath RentCorp, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elm Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Elm Advisors, Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: BIL, BND, VTIP, VTV, VUG, JPM, BSV, SCZ, VSS,

BIL, BND, VTIP, VTV, VUG, JPM, BSV, SCZ, VSS, Reduced Positions: IVV, VB, VTEB, IJR, SPY, VEU, CMF, MDY, AAPL, VTI, VO, IWR, VXUS, VOO, DE, SCHV, VWO, ITOT, IWC, IWM, COST, QQQ, EFA, VBR, VEA, MCD, BRK.B, KO, CMCSA, JNJ, MSFT, TGT, UNP, EEM, IJH, CL,

IVV, VB, VTEB, IJR, SPY, VEU, CMF, MDY, AAPL, VTI, VO, IWR, VXUS, VOO, DE, SCHV, VWO, ITOT, IWC, IWM, COST, QQQ, EFA, VBR, VEA, MCD, BRK.B, KO, CMCSA, JNJ, MSFT, TGT, UNP, EEM, IJH, CL, Sold Out: GOOGL, GIS, MGRC, PFE, WMT, GOOG, ONEQ, ARW, PGR, KEYS, ESGE, ILF, AZO, ESGD, IJK, LQD, VHT, CB, BLL, DD, XOM, UNH, VZ, IJJ, IWN, VXF, XLV, BP, ED, DTE, GVA, K, NVR, NEM, DIS, WOR, EBAY, DOW, XLU, AIT, GE, HD, ORCL, TRV, VMC, IEMG, IWB, T, ABT, Y, BDX, CSCO, EMR, EXAS, LH, MAT, SPGI, QCOM, SWK, WFC, ZBH, TEL, V, PM, CTVA, EWY, GLD, IYH, SCHC, XLF, ADP, BK, EOG, EIX, NEE, MDLZ, LANC, NVS, SRE, USB, XRX, MXF, ABBV, CABO, ENR, SOXX, ATSG, AEP, ADM, GLW, EPC, FAST, ES, NOC, PPG, EIGR, EIS, EWH, ICF, MUB, SIVR, ACN, APD, MO, AEE, AXP, AMGN, AVY, COF, CLX, CTSH, DXC, CMI, DUK, ECL, EQR, F, GGG, LHX, HON, ITW, KEY, MAN, PRA, SNY, SBUX, STT, SYY, TJX, TM, VNO, WBA, WCN, EVRG, WHR, BUD, CHTR, FB, CDK, CC, KHC, CNDT, FNDF, IDU, IXUS, PBW, PFF, SCHA, TIP, VFH, VT, DOX, LUMN, CHKP, CI, TPR, DLTR, ENB, ESS, EXPE, SIVB, SLB, SLF, TEVA, TR, VOD, WAB, GHC, WDC, ASA, ADX, TRIP, PNR, KN, AVNS, JBGS, MFGP, NVT, CHX, PRSP, ALC, IFGL, IWV, XLRE,

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 264,946 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 72,325 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,062 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,303 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 34,632 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 129.16%. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 39.98%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $265.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in McGrath RentCorp. The sale prices were between $65.44 and $84.56, with an estimated average price of $76.77.

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $489.08 and $545.16, with an estimated average price of $517.43.