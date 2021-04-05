>
Elm Advisors, Llc Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares California Muni Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, General Mills Inc

April 05, 2021 | About: BIL -0.01% BND -0.15% VTIP -0.1% VUG +1.76% GOOGL +4.19% GIS +1% PFE -0.06% MGRC +0.43% WMT +2.81% ONEQ +1.74%

Burlingame, CA, based Investment company Elm Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells iShares California Muni Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, General Mills Inc, McGrath RentCorp, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elm Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Elm Advisors, Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ELM ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elm+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ELM ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 264,946 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 72,325 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,062 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,303 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 34,632 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 129.16%. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 39.98%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $265.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in McGrath RentCorp. The sale prices were between $65.44 and $84.56, with an estimated average price of $76.77.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Sold Out: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $489.08 and $545.16, with an estimated average price of $517.43.



