>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

FC Advisory LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

April 05, 2021 | About: SCHP -0.31% VNQ +0.38% VEA +1.51%

Investment company FC Advisory LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FC Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q1, FC Advisory LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FC Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fc+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FC Advisory LLC
  1. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 110,160 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 331,410 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  3. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 112,909 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 134,110 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 47,892 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 200.69%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 111,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 79.96%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $93.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of FC Advisory LLC. Also check out:

1. FC Advisory LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FC Advisory LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FC Advisory LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FC Advisory LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)