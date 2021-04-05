FC Advisory LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Investment company FC Advisory LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FC Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q1, FC Advisory LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: SCHP, VNQ, BNDX, SRLN, HYG, VMBS, VEA, VV, DGRO, VTEB, VUG, VOE, SCHH, JNK, VOT, VCIT, IGIB, JNJ, BKLN, VNQI, SCHE, IWM, BSCL, BSCM, VWOB, VB,

SCHP, VNQ, BNDX, SRLN, HYG, VMBS, VEA, VV, DGRO, VTEB, VUG, VOE, SCHH, JNK, VOT, VCIT, IGIB, JNJ, BKLN, VNQI, SCHE, IWM, BSCL, BSCM, VWOB, VB, Reduced Positions: AGG, BIV, VXF, RWO, IWD, VTI, VBK, BND, GVI, HDV, IJH, EFA, VGIT, HYMB, IJR, ITOT,

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 110,160 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 331,410 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 112,909 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 134,110 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 47,892 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 200.69%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 111,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 79.96%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $93.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.