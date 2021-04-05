SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $176.85 per share and the market cap of $7.8 billion, SiteOne Landscape Supply stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for SiteOne Landscape Supply is shown in the chart below.

Because SiteOne Landscape Supply is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 11.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 5.13% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.10, which is worse than 88% of the companies in Industrial Distribution industry. The overall financial strength of SiteOne Landscape Supply is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of SiteOne Landscape Supply is fair. This is the debt and cash of SiteOne Landscape Supply over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. SiteOne Landscape Supply has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.7 billion and earnings of $2.74 a share. Its operating margin is 6.65%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Industrial Distribution industry. Overall, the profitability of SiteOne Landscape Supply is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of SiteOne Landscape Supply over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. SiteOne Landscape Supply's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 82% of the companies in Industrial Distribution industry. SiteOne Landscape Supply's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.8%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in Industrial Distribution industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, SiteOne Landscape Supply's return on invested capital is 11.33, and its cost of capital is 8.34. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of SiteOne Landscape Supply is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 77% of the companies in Industrial Distribution industry. To learn more about SiteOne Landscape Supply stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

