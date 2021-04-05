>
American Well Corp (AMWL) President, co-CEO Roy Schoenberg Sold $1.9 million of Shares

April 05, 2021 | About: AMWL -5.22%

President, co-CEO of American Well Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roy Schoenberg (insider trades) sold 107,000 shares of AMWL on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $17.99 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

American Well Corp has a market cap of $4.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $17.060000 with and P/S ratio of 11.89.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, co-CEO, 10% Owner Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of AMWL stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $17.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior VP, General Counsel Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of AMWL stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $18. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.22% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMWL, click here

.

