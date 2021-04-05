American Well Corp (AMWL) President, co-CEO Roy Schoenberg Sold $1.9 million of Shares

President, co-CEO of American Well Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roy Schoenberg (insider trades) sold 107,000 shares of AMWL on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $17.99 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

American Well Corp has a market cap of $4.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $17.060000 with and P/S ratio of 11.89.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior VP, General Counsel Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of AMWL stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $18. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.22% since.

