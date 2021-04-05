The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) President and CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sold $8.9 million of Shares

President and CEO of The Trade Desk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey Terry Green (insider trades) sold 13,123 shares of TTD on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $677.66 a share. The total sale was $8.9 million.

The Trade Desk Inc provides technology platform for ad buyers. It provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams. The Trade Desk Inc has a market cap of $30.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $653.180000 with a P/E ratio of 133.02 and P/S ratio of 38.40. The Trade Desk Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 23.90% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of TTD stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $769.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.09% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of TTD stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $675. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.23% since.

CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of TTD stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $744.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.24% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of TTD stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $764.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.54% since.

