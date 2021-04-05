Jacobs & Co Buys Coca-Cola Co, American Tower Corp, Walmart Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, The Trade Desk Inc

Investment company Jacobs & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, American Tower Corp, Walmart Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Mondelez International Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, The Trade Desk Inc, Schlumberger, Elanco Animal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobs & Co. As of 2021Q1, Jacobs & Co owns 119 stocks with a total value of $818 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMT, PLTR, ORLY, IOSP, SRE, MPC,

AMT, PLTR, ORLY, IOSP, SRE, MPC, Added Positions: KO, WMT, PEP, VZ, QCOM, FDX, MRK, MDLZ, IBM, PFE, T, BUD, REGN, GSK, ENB, YUM, BDX, MKC, BA, UPS, MMM, HD, EA, BMY, ADBE, NXPI,

KO, WMT, PEP, VZ, QCOM, FDX, MRK, MDLZ, IBM, PFE, T, BUD, REGN, GSK, ENB, YUM, BDX, MKC, BA, UPS, MMM, HD, EA, BMY, ADBE, NXPI, Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOG, AMZN, DE, PYPL, AMAT, DIS, SBUX, GOOGL, INTC, SCHW, CAT, CVX, XOM, CSX, ELAN, STZ, AXP, WBA, TGT, SLB, SNY, MDT, LH, INTU, HUBB, ABT, GILD, LLY, EW, TMO, RTX, BAC,

AAPL, GOOG, AMZN, DE, PYPL, AMAT, DIS, SBUX, GOOGL, INTC, SCHW, CAT, CVX, XOM, CSX, ELAN, STZ, AXP, WBA, TGT, SLB, SNY, MDT, LH, INTU, HUBB, ABT, GILD, LLY, EW, TMO, RTX, BAC, Sold Out: VIA, LMT, TTD,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 315,763 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,860 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,067 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 90,101 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Visa Inc (V) - 101,116 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $244.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 40,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $133.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $509.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Innospec Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.79 and $105.42, with an estimated average price of $98.98. The stock is now traded at around $105.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 167,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 202.99%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $58.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 78,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.