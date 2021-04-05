Arista Networks Inc (ANET) President and CEO Jayshree Ullal Sold $733,044 of Shares

President and CEO of Arista Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jayshree Ullal (insider trades) sold 2,375 shares of ANET on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $308.65 a share. The total sale was $733,044.

Arista Networks Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of large-scale Internet companies, cloud service providers, and next-generation data centers for enterprise support. Arista Networks Inc has a market cap of $23.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $311.620000 with a P/E ratio of 38.99 and P/S ratio of 10.68. Arista Networks Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 33.90% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of ANET stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $304.01. The price of the stock has increased by 2.5% since.

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of ANET stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $272.42. The price of the stock has increased by 14.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP and General Counsel Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of ANET stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $304.06. The price of the stock has increased by 2.49% since.

Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of ANET stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $304.06. The price of the stock has increased by 2.49% since.

SVP, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of ANET stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $315.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.13% since.

Chief Platform Officer John F Mccool sold 83 shares of ANET stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $285.13. The price of the stock has increased by 9.29% since.

CTO and SVP Software Eng. Kenneth Duda sold 72,500 shares of ANET stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $289.17. The price of the stock has increased by 7.76% since.

