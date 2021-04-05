Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sold $550,424 of Shares

CFO of Alarm.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steve Valenzuela (insider trades) sold 6,292 shares of ALRM on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $87.48 a share. The total sale was $550,424.
Alarm.com Holdings Inc is a cloud-based software platform solution for the connected property. The company through its cloud-based services makes connected home technology accessible to home and business owners. Alarm.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.320000 with a P/E ratio of 57.36 and P/S ratio of 7.27. Alarm.com Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 23.90% over the past 5 years.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,292 shares of ALRM stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $87.48. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chief Strategy & Innovation Jeffrey A Bedell sold 13,000 shares of ALRM stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $88.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.43% since.
- Director Donald E Clarke sold 13,161 shares of ALRM stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $88.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.32% since.
