W.w. Grainger Inc (GWW) Chairman and CEO Donald G Macpherson Sold $1.7 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of W.w. Grainger Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Donald G Macpherson (insider trades) sold 4,276 shares of GWW on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $407.01 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

W.W. Grainger Inc is a broad line, a business-to-business distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. Its services consist of contact centers, catalogs, inventory management solution and others. W.w. Grainger Inc has a market cap of $21.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $407.650000 with a P/E ratio of 31.78 and P/S ratio of 1.85. The dividend yield of W.w. Grainger Inc stocks is 1.46%. W.w. Grainger Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated W.w. Grainger Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

