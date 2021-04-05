Roku Inc (ROKU) CEO and Chairman BOD Anthony J. Wood Sold $15 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman BOD of Roku Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony J. Wood (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of ROKU on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $333.64 a share. The total sale was $15 million.

Roku Inc operates TV streaming platform in the United States. Its TV streaming platform allows users to discover and access a variety of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news and more. Roku Inc has a market cap of $42.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $328.290000 with and P/S ratio of 23.48.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman BOD, 10% Owner Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of ROKU stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $333.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.6% since.

CEO and Chairman BOD, 10% Owner Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of ROKU stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $359.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of ROKU stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $344.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ROKU, click here