Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

The stock of Accelerate Diagnostics (NAS:AXDX, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $9.15 per share and the market cap of $542.8 million, Accelerate Diagnostics stock gives every indication of being possible value trap. GF Value for Accelerate Diagnostics is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Accelerate Diagnostics stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 2, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here. Furthermore, Accelerate Diagnostics has an Altman Z-score of -6.49, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Accelerate Diagnostics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.46, which is worse than 76% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The overall financial strength of Accelerate Diagnostics is 1 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Accelerate Diagnostics is poor. This is the debt and cash of Accelerate Diagnostics over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Accelerate Diagnostics has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $11.2 million and loss of $1.4 a share. Its operating margin of -570.60% worse than 89% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Accelerate Diagnostics's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Accelerate Diagnostics over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Accelerate Diagnostics is 37.2%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 2.1%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Accelerate Diagnostics's ROIC was -318.84, while its WACC came in at 12.71. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Accelerate Diagnostics is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Accelerate Diagnostics (NAS:AXDX, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 67% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. To learn more about Accelerate Diagnostics stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

