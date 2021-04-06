Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (NYSE:FTAI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $28.4 per share and the market cap of $2.4 billion, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo is shown in the chart below.

Because Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 20.4% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Business Services industry. The overall financial strength of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo is poor. This is the debt and cash of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $366.5 million and loss of $1.21 a share. Its operating margin is 13.07%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, the profitability of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo is 20.4%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in Business Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 13.8%, which ranks better than 68% of the companies in Business Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo's ROIC is 1.47 while its WACC came in at 10.53. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (NYSE:FTAI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 68% of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

