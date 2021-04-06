Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) President and CEO Helen Torley Sold $2.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Helen Torley (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of HALO on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $42.55 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in research on human enzymes that alter the extracellular matrix and tumor environment. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $6.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.930000 with a P/E ratio of 47.69 and P/S ratio of 22.84.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Chief Technical Officer Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of HALO stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $42.56. The price of the stock has increased by 0.87% since.

