Vmware Inc (VMW) EVP, GC & Secretary Amy Fliegelman Olli Sold $3 million of Shares

EVP, GC & Secretary of Vmware Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amy Fliegelman Olli (insider trades) sold 19,386 shares of VMW on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $153.12 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

VMWare Inc provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions. It is engaged in the development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. Vmware Inc has a market cap of $63.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $152.450000 with a P/E ratio of 31.31 and P/S ratio of 5.49. Vmware Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Vmware Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO, Products & Cloud Services Rangarajan (raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMW stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $153.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.

Director Patrick P Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of VMW stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $154.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.57% since.

Director Patrick P Gelsinger sold 15,000 shares of VMW stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $149.07. The price of the stock has increased by 2.27% since.

