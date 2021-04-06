5 Guru Stocks with Predictable Business

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following companies have high business predictability ratings and wide margins of safety as of April 6.

Lennar

Lennar Corp. (LEN) has a 3.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the discounted cash flow calculator, a 75.06% margin of safety at an average price of $102.85 per share.

The U.S. homebuilder has a market cap of $31.35 billion and an enterprise value of $35.96 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue and earnings per share have increased 21.90% and 18.20%, respectively.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed 157% and is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.51. The share price has been as high as $103.79 and as low as $25.42 in the last year. As of March 25, the stock was trading 0.91% below its 52-week high and 304.60% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.76% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33% and Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

State Street

State Street Corporation (STT) has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 15.25% margin of safety at an average price of $85.89 per share.

The financial services provider has a market cap of $30.21 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 7.20% and its earnings per share have climbed 20.40%.

The stock has risen 78% over the past 12 months and shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.59. The share price has been as high as $87.89 and as low as $42.1 in the last 52 weeks. As of April 6, the stock was trading 2.28% below its 52-week high and 104.01% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholder is Dodge & Cox with 5.76% of outstanding shares, followed by Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.24% and Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1%.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA) has a 3.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, an 49.46% margin of safety at an average price of $49.51 per share.

The company, which operates in the media - diversified industry, has a market cap of $29.95 billion and an enterprise value of $48.97 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 17.40% and its earnings per share have risen 6%.

The share price has climbed 188.24% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 12.27. The share price has been as high as $101.60 and as low as $13.12 in the last 52 weeks. As of April 6, the stock was trading 51.27% below its 52-week high and 277.36% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32% of outstanding shares and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.02%.

The Kroger Co

The Kroger Co. (KR) has a 4.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 63.50% margin of safety at an average price of $37.23 per share.

The American grocer has a market cap of $28.18 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 3.20% and its earnings per share have risen 8.60%.

Shares have increased 30.79% compared to 12 months ago. The stock is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 11.46. The share price has been as high as $42.99 and as low as $27.33 in the last 52 weeks. As of April 6, the stock was trading 13.40% below its 52-week high and 36.22% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 4.40% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 3.24% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47%.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has a four-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 55.39% margin of safety at an average price of $75.98 per share.

The U.S. company, which produces processed chicken and beef, has a market cap of $27.71 billion and an enterprise value of $36.81 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue and earnings per share have increased 2% and 13%, respectively.

Shares have risen 26.91% compared to 12 months ago. The share price has been as high as $78.14 and as low as $42.57 in the last 52 weeks. As of April 6, the stock was trading 2.78% below its 52-week high and 78.48% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholder is T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.20% of outstanding shares, followed by Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.71%, the Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40% and the Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

