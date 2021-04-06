Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Thor Industries Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Lakeland Financial Corp, Sells 1st Source Corp, Altria Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Mishawaka, IN, based Investment company Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO (Current Portfolio) buys Thor Industries Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Lakeland Financial Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells 1st Source Corp, Altria Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Franklin Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO. As of 2021Q1, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owns 102 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: THO, LH, LKFN, KMB,

THO, LH, LKFN, KMB, Added Positions: PYPL, NVDA, AEP, HD, JNJ, NSC, XLK, ETN, PFE, SYY, TSLA, KO,

PYPL, NVDA, AEP, HD, JNJ, NSC, XLK, ETN, PFE, SYY, TSLA, KO, Reduced Positions: SRCE, AAPL, FISV, NKE, FB, JPM, BLK, PEP, BEN, VZ, ORCL, V, GOOGL, AFL, BLL, COST, CVS, LLY, TJX, ABT, NEE, IBM, GIS, GD, MSFT, AMZN, CSCO, BMY, WFC, PG, MDT, MET, PRU, SBUX, XOM, CAT, UNH, HBNC, GILD, WMT, DE, DIS, ZBH, WBA, GOOG, QCOM, LMT, INTC, CVX, BA, BRK.B, T, USB, ITW, FRME, GWW, EXC, CTSH, AXP, APD,

SRCE, AAPL, FISV, NKE, FB, JPM, BLK, PEP, BEN, VZ, ORCL, V, GOOGL, AFL, BLL, COST, CVS, LLY, TJX, ABT, NEE, IBM, GIS, GD, MSFT, AMZN, CSCO, BMY, WFC, PG, MDT, MET, PRU, SBUX, XOM, CAT, UNH, HBNC, GILD, WMT, DE, DIS, ZBH, WBA, GOOG, QCOM, LMT, INTC, CVX, BA, BRK.B, T, USB, ITW, FRME, GWW, EXC, CTSH, AXP, APD, Sold Out: MO, CL, GLD,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,025 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% Ball Corp (BLL) - 78,855 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 25,514 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,938 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 30,582 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55%

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Thor Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $76.49, with an estimated average price of $65.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $253.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $251.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced to a holding in 1st Source Corp by 40.47%. The sale prices were between $39.35 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO still held 35,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced to a holding in Franklin Resources Inc by 32.37%. The sale prices were between $24.28 and $30.26, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO still held 12,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.