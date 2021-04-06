Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part (OTCPK:CYRBY, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4.495 per share and the market cap of $1.7 billion, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part is shown in the chart below.

Because Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 12.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 8.43% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.68, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. The overall financial strength of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part is fair. This is the debt and cash of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $739 million and earnings of $0.857 a share. Its operating margin is 12.35%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 71% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 105%, which ranks better than 98% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's ROIC was 4.58, while its WACC came in at 9.49. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part is shown below:

In short, the stock of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part (OTCPK:CYRBY, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 98% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.