Can the Market Continue to March Higher?

Buying and holding the S&P 500 over the past ten years has been an incredibly lucrative trade. Over the past decade, the index has returned around 14% per annum. Over the past five years, its performance has been even more impressive. The index has returned just over 16% per annum during this time frame.

The performance of the NASDAQ has been even more impressive. Over the past ten years, the index has returned 20% per annum. Over the past five years, it has returned 24%. A figure of $10k invested in a low-cost NASDAQ tracker ten years ago would be worth around $64k today.

This kind of performance is, in a word, outstanding. Can it continue? Of course, it could. The market can could potentially continue to return 20% per annum indefinitely.

However, due to the law of large numbers, it is highly improbable. If the NASDAQ continues to return 20% per annum for the next decade, its value would hit 100,000 by 2031 and 724,000 by 2041.

To put it another way, at that growth rate, the market capitalization of the index, which was $17.2 trillion at the end of 2020, would be $125 trillion by 2031 and $908 trillion by 2041 -- that's ten times higher than the current global GDP.

This is not totally unrealistic, in my opinion. If inflation averages 15% for the next 20 years, the index could return 15% to 20% per annum quite easily, assuming it wasn't hampered by the complete collapse of the economy as the majority of people would not even be able to afford food or housing.

The law of large numbers is something we need to consider when evaluating future returns. Markets should ideally operate in a cycle to maintain a healty economy, not increase indefinitely. Extrapolating the past ten years' returns for the NASDAQ and S&P 500 shows just how challenging it would be for these indexes to maintain their returns over the past decade as we advance.

Warren Buffett and the law of large numbers

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) warned about this at the 1999 Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) annual meeting of shareholders. Commenting on the market environment at the time and how investors were expecting companies to return 15% annually on average forever, he said:

"It is nonsense, frankly. And people are not going to average 15% or anything like it in equities. And I would almost defy them to show me, mathematically, how it can be done in aggregate."

He explained that technically, share prices should grow no faster than earnings growth in the long term. "The only money investors are going to make, in the long run, are what the businesses make," he explained.

After stating the above, he went on to add, "So any time you get involved in these things where if you trace out the mathematics of it, you bump into absurdities, then you better change expectations somewhat."

At this point, Buffett handed the microphone over to his partner, Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), who added, "If a thing can't go on forever, it will eventually stop."

Revisiting the remarks

I do not think these comments are entirely accurate for the current environment, but they are helpful. I don't think Buffett or Munger could have ever have interpreted how much money would have been printed to sustain stock prices over the past decade. This money printing, combined with taking on debt that now surpasses two thirds of the entire country's wealth in the U.S., has helped companies inflate profits and has also inflated the stock value of businesses.

Then there's the makeup of the market to consider. Tech companies now dominate, and many of these businesses earn double-digit returns on capital. A double-digit return on capital could support double-digit equity returns (as long as it continues, at least).

Then again, the technology revolution has made it easier than ever for companies to start up in new industries and battle for market share. Some of the market's highest-profile tech companies don't make money because they spend so much on advertising and customer acquisition.

There are two things I want investors to take away from this. First, it seems unlikely that the NASDAQ and S&P 500 will continue to achieve the returns they have done for the past decade in the next decade. So, investors should prepare for lower returns. Second, if the market does stagnate, it seems likely stock picking will make a comeback.

Disclosure: The author owns no share mentioned.

