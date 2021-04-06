Campbell Capital Management Inc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc, Sells Intel Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc

Investment company Campbell Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Intel Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Americold Realty Trust, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Campbell Capital Management Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VZ, GNOG, VIAC, COST, STPK, JWS, SPLK, VTRS, AZO, ACST,

VZ, GNOG, VIAC, COST, STPK, JWS, SPLK, VTRS, AZO, ACST, Added Positions: WMT, AMZN, MCK, QCOM, HT, RCL, BHR, PK, PEP, KO, CCI, FB, PG,

WMT, AMZN, MCK, QCOM, HT, RCL, BHR, PK, PEP, KO, CCI, FB, PG, Reduced Positions: GOOG, CDOR, PFE, DEO, EPD, MPW,

GOOG, CDOR, PFE, DEO, EPD, MPW, Sold Out: INTC, IBM, APD, COLD, PSTH, AYI, PBFX, NAT, BABA, VIA,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,077 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,689 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,495 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 77,083 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 55,564 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.819900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 105,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.8 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 139,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $44.094400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $361.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 575.80%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 40,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3242.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 65.71%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 116,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $115.99 and $165, with an estimated average price of $127.47.

Campbell Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc by 30.78%. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $5.36, with an estimated average price of $4.59. The stock is now traded at around $3.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Campbell Capital Management Inc still held 97,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.