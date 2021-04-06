Trust Co Of Toledo Na Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Altria Group Inc, Sells Fifth Third Bancorp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, DTE Energy Co

Investment company Trust Co Of Toledo Na (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Altria Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, Franklin Electric Co Inc, sells Fifth Third Bancorp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, DTE Energy Co, BlackRock Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Toledo Na . As of 2021Q1, Trust Co Of Toledo Na owns 174 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MO, BAC, FELE, SJM, GEG,

MO, BAC, FELE, SJM, GEG, Added Positions: ORCL, ICE, PFE, NVDA, NKE, PG, JPM, SO, AMGN, TFC, JNJ, DE, QQQ, WFC, GD, BA, HD, MDT, VZ, WMT, T, ALL, WY, BRK.B, ZBH, MRK, MDLZ, HCA, DD, IBM, HON, COST, DUK, MMM, PSX, XLNX, SBUX, AMT, AZN, MET, CVS, CAT, COP, ACN, RDS.A, GECC,

ORCL, ICE, PFE, NVDA, NKE, PG, JPM, SO, AMGN, TFC, JNJ, DE, QQQ, WFC, GD, BA, HD, MDT, VZ, WMT, T, ALL, WY, BRK.B, ZBH, MRK, MDLZ, HCA, DD, IBM, HON, COST, DUK, MMM, PSX, XLNX, SBUX, AMT, AZN, MET, CVS, CAT, COP, ACN, RDS.A, GECC, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, FITB, WM, NEE, LLY, ADI, DLR, MCHP, LMT, AJG, APD, UPS, CSCO, NSC, BAX, PEP, ETN, QCOM, DHR, DTE, CRM, MCD, WELL, GIS, KMB, DRI, NVS, BMY, BLK, OTIS, AMZN, GOOGL, TGT, TSLA, CARR, LOW, CVX, CME, D, KLAC, AXP, FTV, AWK, CI, SLB, CTSH, RJF, XOM, GILD, NFLX, INTC, JCI, MCK, EL, SYY, CSX, AEP, IJH,

AAPL, MSFT, FITB, WM, NEE, LLY, ADI, DLR, MCHP, LMT, AJG, APD, UPS, CSCO, NSC, BAX, PEP, ETN, QCOM, DHR, DTE, CRM, MCD, WELL, GIS, KMB, DRI, NVS, BMY, BLK, OTIS, AMZN, GOOGL, TGT, TSLA, CARR, LOW, CVX, CME, D, KLAC, AXP, FTV, AWK, CI, SLB, CTSH, RJF, XOM, GILD, NFLX, INTC, JCI, MCK, EL, SYY, CSX, AEP, IJH, Sold Out: GLD, PNC,

For the details of TRUST CO OF TOLEDO NA 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co+of+toledo+na+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 128,456 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,941 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 74,145 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,334 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 84,124 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.723400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Franklin Electric Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.29 and $80.49, with an estimated average price of $74.95. The stock is now traded at around $81.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $127.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Great Elm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $2.89. The stock is now traded at around $2.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 37.24%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $115.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 67.35%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $560.027000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Southern Co by 46.24%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in Great Elm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.96 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $2.37.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na reduced to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.35%. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $38.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Trust Co Of Toledo Na still held 44,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na reduced to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 43.98%. The sale prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $134.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Trust Co Of Toledo Na still held 1,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na reduced to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 23.26%. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $782.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Trust Co Of Toledo Na still held 597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na reduced to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 23.89%. The sale prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $144.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Trust Co Of Toledo Na still held 3,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.