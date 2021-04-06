Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Investment company Ellenbecker Investment Group (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellenbecker Investment Group. As of 2021Q1, Ellenbecker Investment Group owns 67 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JCI, UMBF,

JCI, UMBF, Added Positions: IVV, USRT, VB, VEA, SPY, TIP, BND, AAPL, DIS, AMZN, TSLA, WEC, MSFT, WMT, HYG, SYY, PG, PFE, MRK, MCD, JNJ, HD, BRK.B, T, ABBV, AMGN,

IVV, USRT, VB, VEA, SPY, TIP, BND, AAPL, DIS, AMZN, TSLA, WEC, MSFT, WMT, HYG, SYY, PG, PFE, MRK, MCD, JNJ, HD, BRK.B, T, ABBV, AMGN, Reduced Positions: IWD, IWF, IGIB, VO, IJR, AGG, VEU, SDY, IWR, VBR, BSV, SNV, IDV, SHW, HON, IWM, MMM, VTI, IVW, PEP, LOW, CVX,

For the details of Ellenbecker Investment Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellenbecker+investment+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 254,839 shares, 35.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.19% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 135,758 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 226,422 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56% iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 434,382 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.55% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 77,186 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.2%

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in UMB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $97.05, with an estimated average price of $82.55. The stock is now traded at around $91.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $50.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.609400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 434,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.63%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 45,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $407.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.84%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.445900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $189.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.48%. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $154.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. Ellenbecker Investment Group still held 41,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.