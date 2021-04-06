Charlie Munger's Daily Journal Subscribes to Alibaba

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), chairman of Daily Journal Corp. (NASDAQ:DJCO), disclosed this week that the company purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter according to a quarterly portfolio filing.

The vice chairman of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) inspired the "Oracle of Omaha" to invest in high-quality businesses for the long term. The Buffett-Munger investing strategy considers four key criteria of good companies: understandable business, favorable growth prospects, honest and competent management and available at attractive prices.

As of the March quarter, Daily Journal's $125 million equity portfolio contains five stocks with a turnover ratio of 19.02%. The top sectors in terms of weight are financial services, consumer cyclical and basic materials, representing 80.63%, 19.02% and 0.36% of the equity portfolio.

Transaction details

Daily Journal purchased 165,320 shares of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), giving the position 19.02% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged approximately $245.98 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Tuesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.66.

Company background and financial position

Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based Alibaba operates several online marketplaces, including the consumer-to-consumer platform Taobao and business-to-consumer platform Tmall. GuruFocus ranks the e-commerce giant's financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 5.65 and debt ratios that outperform over 80% of global competitors.

GuruFocus ranks Alibaba's profitability 9 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming over 90% of global competitors.

Other gurus riding Alibaba's strong profitability include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) & Co., Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio).

