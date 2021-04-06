Knowles Corp (KN) Senior Vice President & CFO John S. Anderson Sold $734,074 of Shares

Senior Vice President & CFO of Knowles Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John S. Anderson (insider trades) sold 34,143 shares of KN on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $21.5 a share. The total sale was $734,074.

Knowles Corporation manufactures and sells micro-acoustic, specialty components, and human interface solutions and offers products such as hearing aid components, micro-electro-mechanical systems, microphones and transducers, among others. Knowles Corp has a market cap of $1.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.500000 with a P/E ratio of 307.13 and P/S ratio of 2.63.

CFO Recent Trades:

