bluebird bio Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Possible Value Trap

The stock of bluebird bio (NAS:BLUE, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $30.325 per share and the market cap of $2 billion, bluebird bio stock is believed to be possible value trap. GF Value for bluebird bio is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that bluebird bio stock might be a value trap is because bluebird bio has an Altman Z-score of 0.34, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. bluebird bio has a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.96, which is in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of bluebird bio is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of bluebird bio is fair. This is the debt and cash of bluebird bio over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. bluebird bio has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $250.7 million and loss of $9.95 a share. Its operating margin is -251.07%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of bluebird bio is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of bluebird bio over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. bluebird bio's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 90% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. bluebird bio's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -10.2%, which ranks worse than 69% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, bluebird bio's ROIC is -93.66 while its WACC came in at 10.38. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of bluebird bio is shown below:

In short, the stock of bluebird bio (NAS:BLUE, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 69% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about bluebird bio stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

