Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi Sold $531,135 of Shares

COO of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Azmi Nabulsi (insider trades) sold 14,500 shares of PHAT on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $36.63 a share. The total sale was $531,135.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $1.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.000000 .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and Chief Executive Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of PHAT stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $43.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.28% since.

Director David A Socks sold 55,000 shares of PHAT stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $47.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.13% since.

10% Owner Capital Healthcare Fund Lp Ra sold 710,000 shares of PHAT stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $43.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.14% since.

