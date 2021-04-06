Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO of Poseida Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric Ostertag (insider trades) sold 115,000 shares of PSTX on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $9.61 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $612.387 million; its shares were traded at around $9.860000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

