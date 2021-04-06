>
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) EVP & CFO Eric Branderiz Sold $9.7 million of Shares

April 06, 2021 | About: ENPH +5.69%

EVP & CFO of Enphase Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric Branderiz (insider trades) sold 62,021 shares of ENPH on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $156.51 a share. The total sale was $9.7 million.

Enphase Energy Inc delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells home energy solutions that connect solar generation, energy storage, and management on one intelligent platform. Enphase Energy Inc has a market cap of $21.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $158.350000 with a P/E ratio of 175.95 and P/S ratio of 28.54.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of ENPH stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $146.31. The price of the stock has increased by 8.23% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of ENPH stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $156.51. The price of the stock has increased by 1.18% since.
  • EVP & CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,045 shares of ENPH stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $143.35. The price of the stock has increased by 10.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Accounting Officer Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of ENPH stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $159.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.86% since.

