Ttm Technologies Inc (TTMI) EVP and CFO Todd B Schull Sold $525,000 of Shares

April 06, 2021 | About: TTMI -0.93%

EVP and CFO of Ttm Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd B Schull (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of TTMI on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $15 a share. The total sale was $525,000.

TTM Technologies Inc is a printed circuit board manufacturer. Its operating segment includes Printed Circuit Boards and electro-mechanical solutions. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the sale of Printed Circuit Boards. Ttm Technologies Inc has a market cap of $1.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.000000 with a P/E ratio of 8.68 and P/S ratio of 0.76.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Todd B Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTMI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See Remarks Douglas L Soder sold 55,807 shares of TTMI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.
  • EVP & COO Philip Titterton sold 3,189 shares of TTMI stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $14.45. The price of the stock has increased by 3.81% since.
  • VP, Corporate Controller Tony Sanchez sold 2,288 shares of TTMI stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $14.45. The price of the stock has increased by 3.81% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TTMI, click here

.

