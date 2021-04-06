>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Joann Inc (JOAN) President & CEO Wade D Miquelon Bought $540,168 of Shares

April 06, 2021 | About: JOAN +10.56%

President & CEO of Joann Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wade D Miquelon (insider trades) bought 47,550 shares of JOAN on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $11.36 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $540,168.

Joann Inc has a market cap of $487.652 million; its shares were traded at around $12.035000 with a P/E ratio of 2.31 and P/S ratio of 0.18.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Wade D Miquelon bought 47,550 shares of JOAN stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $11.36. The price of the stock has increased by 5.94% since.
  • President and CEO Wade D Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP, CFO Matthew B. Susz bought 15,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See Remarks Michael Sagar Joyce bought 2,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.
  • SVP, Chief Merch. Officer Robert Will bought 5,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.
  • SVP, GC & Secretary Ann Aber bought 1,500 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.
  • SVP, Chief Admin. Officer Janet Duliga bought 3,500 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.
  • SVP, Chief Customer Officer Christopher Ditullio bought 8,500 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

For the complete insider trading history of JOAN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)