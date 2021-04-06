Joann Inc (JOAN) President & CEO Wade D Miquelon Bought $540,168 of Shares

President & CEO of Joann Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wade D Miquelon (insider trades) bought 47,550 shares of JOAN on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $11.36 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $540,168.

Joann Inc has a market cap of $487.652 million; its shares were traded at around $12.035000 with a P/E ratio of 2.31 and P/S ratio of 0.18.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Wade D Miquelon bought 47,550 shares of JOAN stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $11.36. The price of the stock has increased by 5.94% since.

President and CEO Wade D Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP, CFO Matthew B. Susz bought 15,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks Michael Sagar Joyce bought 2,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

SVP, Chief Merch. Officer Robert Will bought 5,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

SVP, GC & Secretary Ann Aber bought 1,500 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

SVP, Chief Admin. Officer Janet Duliga bought 3,500 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

SVP, Chief Customer Officer Christopher Ditullio bought 8,500 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

For the complete insider trading history of JOAN, click here