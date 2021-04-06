>
Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) EVP Business Strategy & CMO Timothy A. Minahan Sold $592,440 of Shares

April 06, 2021 | About: CTXS -0.36%

EVP Business Strategy & CMO of Citrix Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy A. Minahan (insider trades) sold 4,276 shares of CTXS on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $138.55 a share. The total sale was $592,440.

Citrix Systems Inc provides virtualization, networking and cloud infrastructure solutions. It provides a complete and integrated portfolio of application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions. Citrix Systems Inc has a market cap of $17.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $142.430000 with a P/E ratio of 35.60 and P/S ratio of 5.55. The dividend yield of Citrix Systems Inc stocks is 0.99%. Citrix Systems Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Citrix Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & PRESIDENT David J Henshall sold 2,000 shares of CTXS stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $140.07. The price of the stock has increased by 1.68% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of CTXS stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $138.55. The price of the stock has increased by 2.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of CTXS stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $138.55. The price of the stock has increased by 2.8% since.
  • EVP Business Strategy & CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 4,276 shares of CTXS stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $138.55. The price of the stock has increased by 2.8% since.
  • EVP & COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of CTXS stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $137.05. The price of the stock has increased by 3.93% since.
  • EVP Business Strategy & CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of CTXS stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $137.05. The price of the stock has increased by 3.93% since.
  • EVP, Customer Experience Hector Lima sold 735 shares of CTXS stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $137.05. The price of the stock has increased by 3.93% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CTXS, click here

.

